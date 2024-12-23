Business Standard

Intellect Design Arena Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Intellect Design Arena Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

India Cements Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd and Affle India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 December 2024.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd soared 10.33% to Rs 904.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15974 shares in the past one month.

 

India Cements Ltd spiked 8.75% to Rs 368.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47759 shares in the past one month.

Star Cement Ltd surged 8.26% to Rs 230.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd exploded 7.77% to Rs 478. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Affle India Ltd spurt 6.49% to Rs 1838. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23634 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28500 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

