Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 11:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RattanIndia Ent board OKs to increase investment in Neorise Technologies FZCO

RattanIndia Ent board OKs to increase investment in Neorise Technologies FZCO

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

RattanIndia Enterprises has informed that its company's board has approved to increase an investment in Neorise Technologies FZCO (Neorise), UAE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Neorise Technologies FZCO (Neorise) is a wholly owned subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises, incorporated in Dubai on 27 December, 2021. The primary business of Neorise includes management consultancies, project management services and investment in commercial enterprises and management.

The company will inject additional funds into Neorise, increasing its equity from AED 1 million to AED 5 million. The investment will be made in one or more tranches, including the conversion of an existing loan of AED 2 million previously granted to Neorise. The fund infusion is subject to compliance with applicable laws in both India and the UAE.

 

The exact price for the subscription of shares in Neorise will be decided at the time of subscription, based on the valuation of Neorise, subject to the applicable laws in India/U.A.E.

The primary reason of investment is to meet the fund requirement of Neorise at no cost. Neorise is in process to commence its business operation in general trading and e-commerce activities.

The company currently holds 100% of Neorises shares and the acquisition process is expected to take 2 to 3 months, pending any statutory approvals.

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo share takes off 3% as Elara Capital upgrades to 'Buy', lifts target

stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: All sectors in green; Realty, Metal, Oil surge most; Sensex up 800 pts at 78,850

Allu Arjun

LIVE news: Court grants bail to six accused of storming into Allu Arjun's house

gavel law cases

Delhi HC extends Kuldeep Singh Sengar's interim bail in Unnao rape case

Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione to face state charges in death of UnitedHealthcare CEO

The proposed investment, by way of conversion of loan into shares, fall within related party transactions, as Neorise is a wholly owned subsidiary company and the necessary approval of the Audit committee of REL has been obtained. The proposed investment in Neorise is made at an arms length basis.

The official announcement was made on Saturday, 21 December 2024.

Rattanindia Enterprises is primarily engaged in the business of investing in technology-focused new-age businesses, including e-commerce, electric vehicles, fintech and drones, through its group companies.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 241.27 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 140.89 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 11.5% YoY to Rs 1,800.62 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip slipped 1.63% to Rs 65.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AGI Greenpac board approves fund raising upto Rs 1,500 cr

AGI Greenpac board approves fund raising upto Rs 1,500 cr

L&T's engineering systems division bags 'major' order from Indian Army

L&T's engineering systems division bags 'major' order from Indian Army

Larsen & Toubro wins contract from Ministry of Defence

Larsen & Toubro wins contract from Ministry of Defence

Wall Street Rebounds: Dow Surges 1.2% as Inflation Data Offers Positive Signals

Wall Street Rebounds: Dow Surges 1.2% as Inflation Data Offers Positive Signals

Volumes spurt at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon