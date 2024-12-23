Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 12:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraksha Diagnostic Q2 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Suraksha Diagnostic Q2 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Suraksha Diagnostic reported 21.85% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.15 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 8.33 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 11.18% YoY to Rs 66.75 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 24.36% YoY to Rs 13.63 crore in Q2 FY25.

In Q2 FY25, EBITDA stood at Rs 24.51 crore, registering the growth of 14.6% as compared with Rs 21.39 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 36.7% in Q2 FY25 as against 35.6% in Q2 FY24.

As of September 2024, the companys consolidated net cash stood at Rs 49.83 crore compared to Rs 46.38 crore at the end of FY24

 

Ritu Mittal, joint managing director & CEO said, Our focus on operational efficiency, revenue growth, has translated into robust results, reflecting our ability to navigate the business landscape effectively.

Also Read

stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: All sectors in green; Realty, Metal, Oil surge most; Sensex up 800 pts at 78,850

IPO

Transrail Lighting IPO: NIIs fuel demand on Day 3; Check latest GMP

Sriram Krishnan

Who is Sriram Krishnan, the Chennai techie chosen by Trump as AI advisor?

Allu Arjun

LIVE news: Court grants bail to six accused of storming into Allu Arjun's house

Credit Card

Top cashback credit cards to maximise savings on utility bill payments

Over the years, we have been able to drive consistent improvement in revenue per patient and EBITDA per patient which stood at Rs 2,099 and Rs 761, respectively in H1 FY25. We believe we are on a solid footing to win, given the changing customer preference towards organized diagnostic chains from standalone centres.

West Bengal continues to be the prominent market for our company, with 47 out of the total 51 centers located in the state. We remain committed in our endeavor to drive further growth from the Eastern and North-Eastern markets in India. We believe the strong results position us well to drive sustainable top-line and margin growth.

As a publicly listed entity, we remain committed to enhancing shareholder value by executing on our welldefined strategies to expand into our core markets and also exploring inorganic growth opportunities. In conclusion, I would like to thank all stakeholders, past and present, and hope for continued support as we strive to reach scale newer summits.

The shares of Suraksha Diagnostic entered into the stock market on 6 December 2025. The scrip was listed at Rs 437, exhibiting a discount of 0.91% to the issue price of Rs 441.

Suraksha Diagnostic is a leading provider of integrated solutions in pathology and radiology testing, as well as medical consultation services, offering a seamless experience to customers through an extensive operational network.

The scrip declined 1.98% to Rs 404.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bigbloc Construction gains after securing work order from TATA Projects

Bigbloc Construction gains after securing work order from TATA Projects

RattanIndia Ent board OKs to increase investment in Neorise Technologies FZCO

RattanIndia Ent board OKs to increase investment in Neorise Technologies FZCO

Nifty jumps above 23,850; metal shares shine

Nifty jumps above 23,850; metal shares shine

US dollar index speculators turn net long

US dollar index speculators turn net long

RattanIndia Enterprises proposes further investment in Neorise by way of conversion of loan

RattanIndia Enterprises proposes further investment in Neorise by way of conversion of loan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon