Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 12:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators turn net long

US dollar index speculators turn net long

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

US dollar index speculators turn net long, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 5641 contracts in the data reported through December 17, 2024, showing an increase of 8865 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RattanIndia Enterprises proposes further investment in Neorise by way of conversion of loan

RattanIndia Enterprises proposes further investment in Neorise by way of conversion of loan

Saksoft to acquire Zetechno Products and Services

Saksoft to acquire Zetechno Products and Services

RattanIndia Ent board OKs to increase investment in Neorise Technologies FZCO

RattanIndia Ent board OKs to increase investment in Neorise Technologies FZCO

AGI Greenpac board approves fund raising upto Rs 1,500 cr

AGI Greenpac board approves fund raising upto Rs 1,500 cr

L&T's engineering systems division bags 'major' order from Indian Army

L&T's engineering systems division bags 'major' order from Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon