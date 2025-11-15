Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 27.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.44% to Rs 2.12 croreNet profit of Interactive Financial Services rose 27.59% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.121.79 18 OPM %64.6250.28 -PBDT1.541.11 39 PBT1.531.10 39 NP1.110.87 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content