Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit rises 39.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.49% to Rs 380.77 croreNet profit of Interarch Building Solutions rose 39.94% to Rs 28.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.49% to Rs 380.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 303.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales380.77303.42 25 OPM %8.318.92 -PBDT40.9329.49 39 PBT37.7827.36 38 NP28.3820.28 40
