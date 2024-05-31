International Combustion (India) standalone net profit rises 6.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.59% to Rs 81.27 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 140.07% to Rs 19.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.35% to Rs 296.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 222.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of International Combustion (India) rose 6.32% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.59% to Rs 81.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.