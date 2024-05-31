JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 32.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.91% to Rs 875.27 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 35.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 127.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 106.48% to Rs 3283.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1590.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of JITF Infra Logistics reported to Rs 32.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.91% to Rs 875.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 634.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.