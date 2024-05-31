Business Standard
JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 32.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 37.91% to Rs 875.27 crore
Net profit of JITF Infra Logistics reported to Rs 32.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.91% to Rs 875.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 634.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 35.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 127.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 106.48% to Rs 3283.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1590.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales875.27634.66 38 3283.561590.29 106 OPM %10.9514.56 -14.5716.31 - PBDT48.0515.67 207 214.03-39.19 LP PBT28.49-2.60 LP 130.95-97.19 LP NP32.56-20.08 LP 35.41-127.66 LP
First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

