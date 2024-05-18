International Conveyors consolidated net profit declines 22.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.84% to Rs 25.96 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 117.24% to Rs 62.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.71% to Rs 133.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 215.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of International Conveyors declined 22.87% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.84% to Rs 25.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.25.9648.83133.93215.028.0518.7615.9013.678.1611.9878.9739.457.6511.4177.0337.186.077.8762.3928.72