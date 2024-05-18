Camex standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.86% to Rs 37.59 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 467.21% to Rs 3.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.39% to Rs 141.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Camex rose 150.00% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.86% to Rs 37.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.37.5940.36141.81132.055.591.243.280.332.170.894.961.182.090.814.650.861.550.623.460.61