Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit declines 99.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 24.61% to Rs 10.51 crore

Net profit of Inventure Growth & Securities declined 99.63% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 24.61% to Rs 10.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales10.5113.94 -25 OPM %13.2352.44 -PBDT0.777.07 -89 PBT0.616.89 -91 NP0.012.67 -100

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

