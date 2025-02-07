Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.51% to Rs 797.61 croreNet profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 17.17% to Rs 239.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 204.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 797.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 673.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales797.61673.05 19 OPM %76.6076.79 -PBDT314.16266.01 18 PBT307.68260.56 18 NP239.34204.27 17
