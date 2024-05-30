Business Standard
Investment &amp; Precision Castings consolidated net profit declines 75.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales decline 10.44% to Rs 39.12 crore
Net profit of Investment & Precision Castings declined 75.78% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.44% to Rs 39.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.11% to Rs 7.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 167.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.1243.68 -10 167.63167.46 0 OPM %13.3217.61 -15.0912.82 - PBDT3.335.87 -43 19.2915.14 27 PBT1.334.03 -67 11.477.75 48 NP0.702.89 -76 7.795.56 40
