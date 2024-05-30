Business Standard
DJS Stock &amp; Shares standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales decline 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore
Net profit of DJS Stock & Shares declined 60.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.13 -92 0.030.21 -86 OPM %-900.00-7.69 --733.33-19.05 - PBDT0.040.09 -56 -0.030.06 PL PBT0.040.09 -56 -0.030.06 PL NP0.040.10 -60 -0.030.07 PL
First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

