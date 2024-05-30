Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) standalone net profit rises 0.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales rise 64.71% to Rs 21.66 crore
Net profit of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) rose 0.53% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.71% to Rs 21.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2214.29% to Rs 6.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.51% to Rs 59.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.6613.15 65 59.0739.51 50 OPM %20.6425.10 -20.9110.25 - PBDT3.412.50 36 9.031.29 600 PBT2.601.96 33 7.520.40 1780 NP1.911.90 1 6.480.28 2214
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) standalone net profit rises 160.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 64.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Prakash Woollen &amp; Synthetic Mills standalone net profit rises 272.73% in the March 2024 quarter

DJS Stock &amp; Shares standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Superior Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Glittek Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Classic Electricals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Market under pressure; IT shares extent losses for 3rd day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon