Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IOL Chemical spurts after receiving zero observations from ANVISA for 10 manufacturing units

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
IOL Chemical & Pharmaceuticals surged 12.12% to Rs 405.30 after Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) has successfully completed the GMP audit of the company's 10 APIs manufacturing units situated at Barnala, Punjab.
The inspection was conducted from 11th March 2024 to 15th March 2024. At the end of the inspection (ANVISA) gave zero observations.
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of pharmaceutical and chemical products. The company caters to both domestic and international market.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The companys consolidated net profit declined 2.9% YoY to Rs 23.08 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales fell marginally 0.6% to Rs 520.39 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 523.48 crore in Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Concord Biotech's Unit I receives Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency approval

Sakar Healthcare soars after oncology unit receives EU GMP approval

Suven Pharma Hyderabad facilities clear USFDA inspection

Innova Captab PAT climbs 28% YoY in Q3 FY24

IOL Chemicals to commence export of Metformin Hydrochloride in China

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Australian Dollar Depreciates After RBA Decision

Volumes spurt at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd counter

Market sell-off continues; IT shares under pressure

Popular Vehicles and Services slides on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12r GenshinIncome Tax DepartmentWorld Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon