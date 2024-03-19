Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Commodities index rising 26.68 points or 0.41% at 6491.13 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Jubilant Industries Ltd (up 5%), NMDC Steel Ltd (up 3.59%),DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd (up 3.58%),Kuantum Papers Ltd (up 3.39%),Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd (up 2.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd (up 2.78%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.62%), TGV Sraac Ltd (up 2.45%), Refex Industries Ltd (up 2.42%), and BIGBLOC Construction Ltd (up 2.39%).

On the other hand, Jai Balaji Industries Ltd (down 4.3%), Yasho Industries Ltd (down 1.89%), and Shivalik Rasayan Ltd (down 1.54%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 317.19 or 0.44% at 72431.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 83.6 points or 0.38% at 21972.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.01 points or 0.1% at 42022.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.6 points or 0.17% at 12950.83.

On BSE,1737 shares were trading in green, 1269 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

