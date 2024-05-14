Sales decline 14.18% to Rs 503.92 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 3.39% to Rs 134.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.80% to Rs 2132.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2217.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 57.36% to Rs 27.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.18% to Rs 503.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 587.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.503.92587.212132.792217.119.8316.2310.8110.1853.6399.15244.56234.8137.2087.04181.65188.6527.6264.78134.43139.14