Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Secmark Consultancy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 7.29 crore
Net profit of Secmark Consultancy reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.00% to Rs 24.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.296.16 18 24.5917.44 41 OPM %46.780 -5.00-28.96 - PBDT3.420.57 500 0.89-4.60 LP PBT2.41-0.14 LP -3.19-6.99 54 NP1.92-0.06 LP -2.43-5.22 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Secmark Consultancy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Amal reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

LKP Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jai Balaji Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 272.98 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 19.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 13.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Filmcity Media reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

INR Stays In Narrow Range; Upside In Equities Support

Market rises for 3rd day, Nifty ends above 22,200; Adani Enterprises +5%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBCCI | Rahul DravidIndia-Iran Chabahar Port DealIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon