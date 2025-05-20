Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minda Corporation appoints Ajay Agarwal as President - Finance & Strategy

Minda Corporation appoints Ajay Agarwal as President - Finance & Strategy

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Minda Corporation announced the appointment of Ajay Agarwal as President - Finance & Strategy.

Ajay Agarwal is a Chartered Accountant and Lawyer, bringing more than 24 years of executive experience across industries, with a proven track record in driving business and financial performance, executing complex transactions, and supporting scalable business models. Most recently, he served as President- Finance and Strategy at Vedanta Limited, where he led key financial operations and strategic initiatives. His career also includes leadership roles at globally renowned organisations such as KPMG and PwC, where he played a pivotal role in driving financial excellence and business transformation.

 

In his new role he will be formulating strategies and developing organization structure to facilitate growth. He will spearhead financial function including strategy, corporate planning, Merger & Acquisition, Joint Ventures, Investor Relations and various strategic growth initiatives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coromandel International allots 2.01 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Coromandel International allots 2.01 lakh equity shares under ESOP

All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers softens to 3.48% in Apr-25

All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers softens to 3.48% in Apr-25

Annual core sector growth moderates to 0.50% in April compared to 4.6% in previous month

Annual core sector growth moderates to 0.50% in April compared to 4.6% in previous month

Hindalco Inds Q4 PAT climbs 66% YoY to Rs 5,283 cr

Hindalco Inds Q4 PAT climbs 66% YoY to Rs 5,283 cr

Eris Lifesciences gains after Q4 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 94 cr

Eris Lifesciences gains after Q4 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 94 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCSK vs RR LIVE ScoreSSC GD Constable Result 2025Borana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon