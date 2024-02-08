Board of Page Industries approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 08 February 2024The Board of Page Industries at its meeting held on 08 February 2024 has approved the appointment of Christopher Carroll Smith (DIN: 10483079) as Director of the Company with effect from 8 February 2024 as a representative of Jockey International Inc, USA. He replaces Mark Fedyk (DIN: 08927892) who resigned from the Board with effect form 08 February 2024.
