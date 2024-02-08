Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Board of Page Industries approves change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 08 February 2024
The Board of Page Industries at its meeting held on 08 February 2024 has approved the appointment of Christopher Carroll Smith (DIN: 10483079) as Director of the Company with effect from 8 February 2024 as a representative of Jockey International Inc, USA. He replaces Mark Fedyk (DIN: 08927892) who resigned from the Board with effect form 08 February 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Page Industries standalone net profit rises 23.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Bayer CropScience approves change in directorate

Dukaan, leading Indian e-commerce enabler simplifies online shopping with its groundbreaking one-page checkout

Page Inds gains as Q3 PAT rises 23% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 100/share

Board of Andhra Paper approves capex of Rs 270 cr for new tissue paper machine

Sensex tanks 723 pts, Nifty ends below 21,750; private banks drag

S&amp;P Global Ratings revises credit ratings of UPL

Centre revises Wheat stock limit for Traders/ Wholesalers, Big Chain Retailers and Processors

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO ends with strong subscribption

Rashi Peripherals IPO subscribed 3.19 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon