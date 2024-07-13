Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IREDA Q1 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 384 cr in FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Indian Renewable Energy Development of India (IREDA) reported a 30% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 383.69 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 294.58 crore in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations increased 32% YoY to Rs 1510.28 crore in Q1 FY25.
Profit before tax rose 8% YoY to Rs 475.74 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Operating profit (before Dep, impairment & Tax) stood at Rs 454.33 crore in Q1 FY25, registering the growth of 31% as compared with Rs 347.98 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
Cost of borrowings fell to 7.78% in Q1 FY25 from 7.83% in Q1 FY24.
Interest income stood at Rs 1,482.76 crore in Q1 FY25, up 31% to Rs 1,132.73 crore in Q1 FY24. Net interest margin increased from 3.23% to 3.29% in Q1 FY25.
Yield on loan assets (gross) stood at 10.01% as on 30 June 2024 as comapred with 9.64% as on 30 June 2023.
CRAR declined to 19.52% as on 30 June 2024 as compared with 19.95% as on 30 June 2023. Provision coverage ratio (Stage III) stood at 57.21% as on 30 June 2024 as compared with 48.68% as on 30 June 2023.
IREDA is a wholly owned Government of India (GoI) enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (the MNRE). It is also conferred with the Mini Ratna (Category-I) status. As on March 2024, GoI held 75% stake in IREDA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 29,000 cr in Mumbai today

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

LIVE: BJP-led NDA govt may not last long, 'khela' has begun, says Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai

Shawn Fein, Fein, US auto workers union

US prez polls: UAW chief suggests Trump headed for victory over Biden

Joe Biden, Biden

President Biden takes fight to Trump in bid to rescue troubled campaign

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Musk donates to Trump's campaign, makes imprint on US political landscape

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon