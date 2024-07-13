IREDA Q1 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 384 cr in FY25

Indian Renewable Energy Development of India (IREDA) reported a 30% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 383.69 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 294.58 crore in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax rose 8% YoY to Rs 475.74 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Operating profit (before Dep, impairment & Tax) stood at Rs 454.33 crore in Q1 FY25, registering the growth of 31% as compared with Rs 347.98 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Cost of borrowings fell to 7.78% in Q1 FY25 from 7.83% in Q1 FY24.

Interest income stood at Rs 1,482.76 crore in Q1 FY25, up 31% to Rs 1,132.73 crore in Q1 FY24. Net interest margin increased from 3.23% to 3.29% in Q1 FY25.

Yield on loan assets (gross) stood at 10.01% as on 30 June 2024 as comapred with 9.64% as on 30 June 2023.

CRAR declined to 19.52% as on 30 June 2024 as compared with 19.95% as on 30 June 2023. Provision coverage ratio (Stage III) stood at 57.21% as on 30 June 2024 as compared with 48.68% as on 30 June 2023.

IREDA is a wholly owned Government of India (GoI) enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (the MNRE). It is also conferred with the Mini Ratna (Category-I) status. As on March 2024, GoI held 75% stake in IREDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Revenue from operations increased 32% YoY to Rs 1510.28 crore in Q1 FY25.