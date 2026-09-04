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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd Surges 5.52%

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd Surges 5.52%

Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd has added 0.45% over last one month compared to 1.64% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.45% drop in the SENSEX

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd gained 5.52% today to trade at Rs 267.85. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.82% to quote at 29679.42. The index is down 1.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd increased 2.5% and Ramco Systems Ltd added 2.44% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 13.93 % over last one year compared to the 5.03% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd has added 0.45% over last one month compared to 1.64% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.45% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2375 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1688 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 388.6 on 10 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 202.6 on 30 Mar 2026.

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 10:04 AM IST