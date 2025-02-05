Business Standard

Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.200 0 OPM %65.000 -PBDT0.18-0.05 LP PBT0.18-0.05 LP NP0.18-0.04 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

