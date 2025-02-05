Business Standard

Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit declines 97.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 80.55% to Rs 3.18 crore

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group declined 97.09% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 80.55% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.1816.35 -81 OPM %-8.4955.72 -PBDT0.359.19 -96 PBT0.239.01 -97 NP0.196.54 -97

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

