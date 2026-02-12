Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ishan Dyes and chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ishan Dyes and chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:33 PM IST

Sales decline 11.80% to Rs 18.69 crore

Net loss of Ishan Dyes and chemicals reported to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.80% to Rs 18.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales18.6921.19 -12 OPM %-10.659.96 -PBDT-2.441.28 PL PBT-4.010.67 PL NP-5.250.05 PL

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:33 PM IST

