ISMT Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd, Alicon Castalloy Ltd, Tantia Constructions Ltd and Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 May 2024.

ISMT Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 127.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82154 shares in the past one month.

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd surged 16.46% to Rs 319.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6425 shares in the past one month.

Alicon Castalloy Ltd spiked 11.32% to Rs 969. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13453 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 681 shares in the past one month.

Tantia Constructions Ltd spurt 10.00% to Rs 44.33. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25595 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd added 10.00% to Rs 217.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

