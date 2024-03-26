Dhani Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Hindware Home Innovation Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and KIOCL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 March 2024.

Dhani Services Ltd crashed 8.26% to Rs 38.85 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd tumbled 5.51% to Rs 32.07. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd lost 4.85% to Rs 370.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10070 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10228 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd fell 4.21% to Rs 1025.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23300 shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd slipped 4.21% to Rs 394.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35770 shares in the past one month.

