Kiri Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and MOIL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 May 2024.

Kiri Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 371.4 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13543 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 725.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26128 shares in the past one month.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd surged 15.45% to Rs 391.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd exploded 12.63% to Rs 2901. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50925 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6992 shares in the past one month.

MOIL Ltd advanced 12.56% to Rs 492.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

