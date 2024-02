Sales rise 6.53% to Rs 844.51 crore

Net profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 25.89% to Rs 133.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 106.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.53% to Rs 844.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 792.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.844.51792.7126.4222.05217.98169.60183.95141.20133.57106.10