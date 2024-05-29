J D Orgochem consolidated net profit rises 111.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 55.79 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1496.10% to Rs 12.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.69% to Rs 211.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of J D Orgochem rose 111.95% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 55.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.