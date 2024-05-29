Business Standard
J D Orgochem consolidated net profit rises 111.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 55.79 crore
Net profit of J D Orgochem rose 111.95% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 55.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1496.10% to Rs 12.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.69% to Rs 211.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales55.7949.86 12 211.78193.08 10 OPM %8.376.12 -8.372.07 - PBDT5.583.06 82 19.315.16 274 PBT4.862.37 105 16.602.27 631 NP3.371.59 112 12.290.77 1496
First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

