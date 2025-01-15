Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J Kumar Infraprojects wins project of Rs 1073 cr from NBCC (India)

J Kumar Infraprojects wins project of Rs 1073 cr from NBCC (India)

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
J Kumar Infraprojects has received Letter of Award from NBCC (India) (a Government of India Enterprise) for the project: Development of Silicon City Phase-IV Group housing including allied works at Plot No. GH 01A Sector- 76, Noida (UP) on Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis with Operation & Maintenancefor the total contract value amounting to Rs. 1073.39 crore which is inclusive of all taxes, duties, cess, statutory levies. The contract Price will be adjusted prospectively for any increase / decrease in GST rate on Works Contract as notified by Government of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

