Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam

Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

To implement GenAI solutions at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam

Happiest Minds Technologies announced the new association with Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam, creating a series of GenAI solutions through their Generative AI Business Services (GBS).

In a consultative approach, Happiest Minds collaborated closely with the strategic team at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam during a discovery phase. This phase aimed to comprehensively understand the business requirements and explore how GenAI could effectively support them in achieving their goals.

Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam presented two business cases necessitating technology transformation to enhance organizational productivity and operational efficiency.

1. Augmenting HR Efficiency: The policy information across different business functions at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam was scattered across multiple documents, causing inefficiencies for employees searching for relevant information. This fragmentation impeded productivity and hindered effective decision-making processes within the organization.

 

Also Read

Delhi pollution

LIVE news updates: Stricter pollution curbs under Grap-4 reimposed in Delhi and surrounding areas

oil, Opec, Oil, Crude oil

Opec forecasts oil demand growth in 2026, lowers estimates for 2024

Bidhuri

'Running around like a hirni': Ramesh Bidhuri remark on Atishi stirs uproar

Mark Zuckerberg

Matter 'closed', says IT House panel chief Dubey after Meta apology

Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping talks with Dissanayake, pledges new era in China-Sri Lanka ties

2. Monitoring Cooler Productivity: Sales reps and asset managers at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam must monitor cooler RoI nationwide, engaging with retailers to enhance productivity. Presently, they navigate multiple systems to assess customer performance, pinpoint focus areas, and identify outliers. Streamlining this process would optimize cooler productivity, fostering better retailer connections.

Happiest Minds harnesses GenAI bots, utilizing Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and open-source components, to develop a conversational interface that fulfills both critical business needs firstly, to create a GenAI-enabled HR assistant, and secondly, to develop a Cooler Productivity Monitoring System with an embedded layer of GenAI. The solution enabled users to access comprehensive information through a single interface and engage in natural language conversations with the underlying data. By integrating GenAI technology, this conversational interface enhances user experience, facilitating seamless interaction and efficient access to information. Users can now intuitively converse with the data, streamlining workflows and fostering a more productive and intuitive user experience for better HR enablement and augmented assistance for Sales reps and Asset Managers.

Implementing the GenAI solution at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam promises significant benefits for employees. Firstly, it enhances operational efficiency by automating tasks and streamlining processes, effectively reducing manual workload. Secondly, it fosters increased employee satisfaction and engagement, thereby boosting overall productivity levels.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AXISCADES appoints Alfonso Martinez as Group CEO and MD

AXISCADES appoints Alfonso Martinez as Group CEO and MD

Persistent Systems launches an AI-driven contract management solution 'ContractAssIst'

Persistent Systems launches an AI-driven contract management solution 'ContractAssIst'

NBCC (India) receives orders worth Rs 405.08 cr

NBCC (India) receives orders worth Rs 405.08 cr

Kalyan Jewellers stock plunges 7%, management dismisses rumors

Kalyan Jewellers stock plunges 7%, management dismisses rumors

Outward Foreign Direct Investment zooms 64% on year in Dec-2024

Outward Foreign Direct Investment zooms 64% on year in Dec-2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon