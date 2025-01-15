Business Standard

NBCC (India) receives orders worth Rs 405.08 cr

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

NBCC (India) has received new orders worth Rs 405.08 crore as under:

Name of Client Work order details Value (Rs crore) Hindu College, University of Delhi

Planning, Designing and execution of Construction of 'Centre for Advance Studies' for University of Delhi.

151.93 Fakir Mohan University, (Vyasa Vihar), Balasore

Planning, Designing and Construction for Development work of Fakir Mohan University, (Vyasa Vihar), Balasore

118.64 Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Sriramchandra Vihar, Takatpur, Baripada, Mayurbhanj

Planning, Designing and Construction for Development work of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Sriramchandra Vihar, Takatpur, Baripada, Mayurbhanj

84.75 Uttar Pradesh Construction and Labour Development federation Ltd (UPCLDF)

Planning, Designing and execution of Office Building (Head Quarter Building) at Uttar Pradesh Rajya Nirman Evam Sharam Vikash Sahakari Sangh Ltd. At Institutional Plot No.- 2B/INS-09, Sector-2b, Avadh Vihar Yojna, Lucknow

 
37.90 Western Regional Power Committee (WRPC), Mumbai

Project Management Consultancy services for upgradation of WRPC staff Quarter including Structural Repair and External Development Works at Andheri West, Mumbai

11.86

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

