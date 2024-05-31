Jagan Lamps standalone net profit rises 14.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.21% to Rs 14.12 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 10.53% to Rs 2.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 51.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jagan Lamps rose 14.00% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 14.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.14.1214.1551.1746.7712.259.829.429.411.841.655.284.901.511.313.933.551.141.002.942.66