Jagran Prakashan reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 5.62% to Rs 481.00 crore

Net loss of Jagran Prakashan reported to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 22.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.62% to Rs 481.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 509.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.74% to Rs 130.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 1888.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1933.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales481.00509.64 -6 1888.131933.91 -2 OPM %-13.774.95 -8.4914.03 - PBDT-37.5341.43 PL 244.44334.24 -27 PBT-65.4612.39 PL 136.61222.88 -39 NP-15.8022.89 PL 130.93183.74 -29

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

