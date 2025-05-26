Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 35.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.80% to Rs 152.58 croreNet profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 35.38% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.80% to Rs 152.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 155.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.01% to Rs 54.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.20% to Rs 498.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 510.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales152.58155.37 -2 498.83510.05 -2 OPM %14.5919.89 -20.9022.18 - PBDT10.7625.24 -57 68.5688.39 -22 PBT10.1124.71 -59 66.1986.20 -23 NP11.2717.44 -35 54.6869.22 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content