Tirupati Fin-Lease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.04% to Rs 0.50 croreNet loss of Tirupati Fin-Lease reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.04% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.44% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.33% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.500.49 2 1.361.50 -9 OPM %-30.0055.10 -2.2120.67 - PBDT-0.150.54 PL 0.751.54 -51 PBT-0.150.53 PL 0.741.53 -52 NP-0.170.28 PL 0.661.28 -48
