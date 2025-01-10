Business Standard

Jai Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 January 2025.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 January 2025.

Jai Corp Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 172.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd lost 9.96% to Rs 4293. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10354 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3631 shares in the past one month.

Adani Wilmar Ltd tumbled 9.89% to Rs 291.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd shed 9.27% to Rs 409. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd dropped 8.55% to Rs 8.98. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

