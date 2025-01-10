Business Standard

BHEL and ONGC signs MoU

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

For collaboration in area of new and renewable energy biz

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (ONGC) have signed an MoU for exploring joint projects and collaboration in the area of New and Renewable Energy business, including Fuel Cell, Electrolyser and Battery Energy Storage System based Projects.

This MoU will help in contributing towards the country's National Green Hydrogen Mission, as well as leveraging the combined strengths of both organisations for collaborating in emerging areas within the clean energy ecosystem.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

