Jaihind Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Jaihind Synthetics remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.04 50 OPM %16.6725.00 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
