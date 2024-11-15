Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit declines 6.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.98% to Rs 204.18 croreNet profit of Gufic BioSciences declined 6.16% to Rs 21.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 204.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 214.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales204.18214.87 -5 OPM %18.9218.32 -PBDT33.5735.24 -5 PBT29.2730.94 -5 NP21.7823.21 -6
