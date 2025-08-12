Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jain Farms Palm Oil reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jain Farms Palm Oil reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.60 crore

Net Loss of Jain Farms Palm Oil reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.600 0 OPM %-1.670 -PBDT-0.01-0.09 89 PBT-0.01-0.09 89 NP-0.01-0.09 89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

