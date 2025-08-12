Bodal Chemicals standalone net profit rises 807.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 444.85 croreNet profit of Bodal Chemicals rose 807.02% to Rs 10.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 444.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 420.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales444.85420.20 6 OPM %11.188.94 -PBDT31.0718.29 70 PBT13.811.52 809 NP10.341.14 807
