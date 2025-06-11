Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaishankar warns West on selective outrage, pushes strategic ties in Brussels visit

Jaishankar warns West on selective outrage, pushes strategic ties in Brussels visit

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
During his visit to Brussels, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar warned the West against selective outrage over terrorism, following the Kashmir attack that claimed 26 lives. Criticizing the global response, he argued that terrorism is a global threat, not just an India-Pakistan issue, and will eventually impact those ignoring it now. Jaishankar met EU leaders to push for stronger India-EU ties, pitched India as a trustworthy alternative to China, and opposed the EUs Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), calling it unfair. On Russia-Ukraine, he maintained Indias neutral stance, stressing non-prescriptive diplomacy. He also highlighted historical grievances with Western nations over Kashmir, emphasized Indias support for a multipolar world, and encouraged European companies to shift away from Chinese supply chains for security reasons.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex rises 232 pts; oil & gas shares advance; VIX slides 1.80%

Sensex rises 232 pts; oil & gas shares advance; VIX slides 1.80%

India's debt-to-GDP ratio to see gradual decline, per capita income to accelerate from 2.1% in 2025 to 3% in 2027

India's debt-to-GDP ratio to see gradual decline, per capita income to accelerate from 2.1% in 2025 to 3% in 2027

Government has disbursed nearly 99.44% of Smart Cities Mission's total budget outlay

Government has disbursed nearly 99.44% of Smart Cities Mission's total budget outlay

India successfully met peak power demand of 241 GW on 9th June with zero peak shortage

India successfully met peak power demand of 241 GW on 9th June with zero peak shortage

Cipla Ltd spurts 0.42%, up for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd spurts 0.42%, up for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon