Government has disbursed nearly 99.44% of Smart Cities Mission's total budget outlay

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs issued advisory for Repurposing of Smart City Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). Launched in 2015, the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) promoted city-level innovation and integrated infrastructure delivery. Over the past decade, SPVs have demonstrated the ability to deliver complex, multi-sectoral projects with agility and innovation. As of March 2025, over 93% of the 8,000+ projects under SCM have been completed, with the Government of India having disbursed nearly 99.44% of the Missions total budget outlay of Rs 48,000 crore. In the process, the SPVs have cultivated a robust institutional capacity to manage high-value urban projects efficiently. Recognising the strategic investments made in establishing and strengthening SPVs and ICCCs, and their growing relevance in supporting Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to address complex and evolving urban challenges, the Government of India is of the considered view that these entities should continue to operate beyond the completion of the Smart Cities Mission on 31.03.2025.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

