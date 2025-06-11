Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla Ltd spurts 0.42%, up for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd spurts 0.42%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1517.2, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.54% in last one year as compared to a 8.05% jump in NIFTY and a 11.69% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Cipla Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1517.2, up 0.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 25199.55. The Sensex is at 82711.36, up 0.39%. Cipla Ltd has gained around 0.37% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21948, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1524.2, up 0.71% on the day. Cipla Ltd is down 1.54% in last one year as compared to a 8.05% jump in NIFTY and a 11.69% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 24.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 0.98%, rises for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd spurts 0.54%, gains for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 0.57%, gains for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd soars 1.61%, rises for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd up for fifth session

