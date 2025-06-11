Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's debt-to-GDP ratio to see gradual decline, per capita income to accelerate from 2.1% in 2025 to 3% in 2027

India's debt-to-GDP ratio to see gradual decline, per capita income to accelerate from 2.1% in 2025 to 3% in 2027

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
World Bank noted in its latest Global Economic Prospects update that fiscal consolidation is expected to continue in India over the forecast horizon, with growing tax revenues and declining current expenditures projected to contribute to a gradual decline in the public debt-to-GDP ratio. The per capita income growth is expected to accelerate from 2.1 percent in 2025 to 3 percent in 2027.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Government has disbursed nearly 99.44% of Smart Cities Mission's total budget outlay

Government has disbursed nearly 99.44% of Smart Cities Mission's total budget outlay

India successfully met peak power demand of 241 GW on 9th June with zero peak shortage

India successfully met peak power demand of 241 GW on 9th June with zero peak shortage

Cipla Ltd spurts 0.42%, up for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd spurts 0.42%, up for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 0.98%, rises for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 0.98%, rises for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd spurts 0.54%, gains for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd spurts 0.54%, gains for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon