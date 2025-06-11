India's debt-to-GDP ratio to see gradual decline, per capita income to accelerate from 2.1% in 2025 to 3% in 2027

World Bank noted in its latest Global Economic Prospects update that fiscal consolidation is expected to continue in India over the forecast horizon, with growing tax revenues and declining current expenditures projected to contribute to a gradual decline in the public debt-to-GDP ratio. The per capita income growth is expected to accelerate from 2.1 percent in 2025 to 3 percent in 2027.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content