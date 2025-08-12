Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jamshri Realty standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Jamshri Realty standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 1.84 crore

Net profit of Jamshri Realty rose 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.841.67 10 OPM %30.988.98 -PBDT0.370.42 -12 PBT0.150.06 150 NP0.090.01 800

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 21.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 21.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bright Brothers consolidated net profit rises 28.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Bright Brothers consolidated net profit rises 28.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit declines 34.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit declines 34.29% in the June 2025 quarter

BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.41% in the June 2025 quarter

BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon