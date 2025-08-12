Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 21.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.19% to Rs 3371.14 croreNet profit of Alkem Laboratories rose 21.85% to Rs 664.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 545.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 3371.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3031.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3371.143031.82 11 OPM %21.9220.08 -PBDT845.76699.84 21 PBT758.08619.36 22 NP664.26545.16 22
